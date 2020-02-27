Trump puts Pence in charge of coronavirus outbreak even though he botched Indiana’s HIV epidemic

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence (Photo by: Wikimedia Commons)

Yesterday, President Donald Trump named Vice President Mike Pence as the official in charge of the U.S. government response to the coronavirus, the contagious respiratory illness that has already killed and hospitalized thousands worldwide.

But while Pence served as governor of Indiana from 2013 to 2017, his home state had the worst HIV outbreak in its history, partly worsened by his prior legislative votes and gubernatorial leadership. This fact has made many people doubt Pence’s ability to effectively fight what the U.S. Centers for Disease Control are calling an “inevitable” coronavirus outbreak in the U.S.

In a public appearance in the White House briefing room yesterday, Trump said, “I’m going to be putting our vice president, Mike Pence, in charge. And Mike will be working with the professionals. Mike is going to be in charge, and Mike will report back to me… He’s got a certain talent for this.”

Here are clips of Trump discussing the coronavirus and naming Pence as the head of U.S. outbreak efforts:

But Pence’s mismanagement of an Indiana HIV epidemic suggest he may be a poor choice to take decisive steps to stop the coronavirus nationwide.

During his time in the Indiana legislature, Pence voted to defund Scott County’s only HIV testing center, leaving 24,000 county residents with no place to get tested. The county had a high rate of intravenous drug users and one-fifth of its residents living in poverty, causing an HIV outbreak to occur in 2015 as the country reported 20 new cases of HIV each week.

Pence was governor at the time….

