A queer Muslim Pride fest is coming to London

By
Gay Today
Via Wikimedia Commons

The city of London, jewel of the United Kingdom, will play host to what’s being called the world’s first queer Muslim Pride festival, set to kick off this April 11, the Washington Examiner reports.

3 million Muslims call England home, including the mayor of London Sadiq Khan. A crowdfunding campaign launched by the LGBTQ Muslim charity group Imaan generated a full $20,000, enough to stage the event, which includes the usual music & food, as well as special performances, films and historical discussions centered on the queer Muslim identity. Alcohol will not be served at the festival, in keeping with Islamic traditions prohibiting drinking….

