Michigan high school student wanted to write about her gay moms. Her teacher said no.

By
Gay Today
March 3, 2020Posted in: Events, Headlines, Lifestyle, People, Politics

The McDermitt family. Via screenshot.

Destiny McDermitt, a junior at Hill-McCloy High School in Montrose, Michigan, has become the center of a media firestorm after her teacher denied her the right to pen an essay about her two moms.

The New York Post reports that McDermitt’s teacher, who remains unidentified, assigned her to write an essay about a subject for which she had passion. McDermitt’s mothers, Angela McDermitt-Jackson and Chris Jackson, married when marriage equality became legal in 2015. The 17-year-old student selected the topic of same-sex marriage as the subject of her essay, only to have the instructor say the topic was too controversial and might offend her classmates.

Undeterred, Destiny asked if she could first discuss the topic with her classmates. The teacher also refused to let her do so, prompting Destiny to pen a letter to school administrators instead.

“[It] offended me because I have two moms [who] are married and I really thought it was inappropriate,” McDermitt wrote in her letter.

McDermitt’s mother, Angela McDermitt-Jackson, who also works for the school district as a bus driver, also expressed outrage….

