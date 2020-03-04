Idaho GOP wants genital exams for girls in high school sports. This trans athlete called them out.

Chris Mosier (Photo: Via GoFundMe.com)

Chris Mosier, the first transgender athlete to qualify for a men’s Olympic trial, paused his training to go to Idaho and speak out against several anti-trans bills working their way through the legislature.

One of these bills, House Bill 500, seeks to ban transgender women and girls from competing in women’s sports. The bill allows people to challenge an athlete’s gender if they are competing in girls’ sports and would even require medical exams – including examinations of genitalia and blood – to confirm whether a student should be able to compete.

“This is one of the only states in the country that is saying it wants to do genital exams… to determine if [students] are girl enough to play a sport,” Mosier said during a Tuesday night rally at the Idaho Capitol, according to the Idaho Press.

HB 500 was introduced by state Rep. Barbara Ehardt (R), who is pushing the bill under the guise of protecting women.

In a statement, Ehardt said:

