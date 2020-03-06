BREAKING: “Drag Race” disqualifies Sherry Pie over catfishing scandal

Well, that didn’t take long!

Joey Gugliemelli, a.k.a. Sherry Pie, currently appears on Season 12 of RuPaul’s Drag Race. This week, he was accused of catfishing multiple young men by pretending to be a casting director and tricking them into sending him degrading videos of themselves.

One man, 23-year-old Josh Lillyman, told BuzzFeed News he was pressured by Gugliemelli to masturbate on camera as part of a fake audition process.

“I did everything he asked me to because at that point he had built up so much detail for the show that I was truly convinced it was real and associated with HBO,” he said. “It took a lot for me to break that delusion. I was willingly doing all the things he was asking me to.”

Now, VH1 and production company World of Wonder have issued a statement saying Joey Gugliemelli/Sherry Pie has been officially disqualified from the show amid the disturbing allegations.

“In light of recent developments and Sherry Pie’s statement, Sherry Pie has been disqualified from RuPaul’s Drag Race,” the statement reads….

