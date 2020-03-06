Chad Klitzman hopes to become Florida’s first out gay Supervisor of Elections

Gay Today
Chad Kliztman, Candidate for Broward County Supervisor of Elections
Chad Klitzman is not only running to become Florida’s first out LGBTQ supervisor of elections, but he is also doing so in one of the most notorious voting counties in the nation.

The Broward County Supervisor of Elections office has seen controversy after controversy, including being one of the counties at the center of the historic “hanging chad” fiasco surrounding the election of President George W. Bush.

Klitzman, 26, grew up in Broward County. He hopes he can restore people’s faith in the office.

“I maintain that voting is the most fundamental thing we do,” he told LGBTQ Nation. “Incumbent upon all the other political issues we are about is us feeling confidence when we go vote that our vote counts.”

“Over the last couple of decades,” he continued, “we’ve had a couple of issues that have left some people to believe their vote might not count. Some of that is true, some is hyped by the media, but that is the perception. This is my home, and I couldn’t watch from the sidelines as people continued to feel this way.”

He is also fully aware of the irony of his first name, which is why he kicked off his campaign with the slogan….

