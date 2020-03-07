Grindr sold for whopping $600 million

Reuters reports that Beijing Kunlun Tech will sell the popular gay dating app Grindr in the immediate future, with the sale price said to be set around $600 million.

The move comes just four years after Kunlun bought the app from its original creator, Joel Simkhai, in 2016. It also comes after the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, a government watchdog group, ordered Kundun to sell off a majority stake in the company last year. With various apps and social media sites under increased scrutiny for sharing user information, the US government deemed Grindr a security threat with the potential to share all kinds of private information including HIV status, personal messages, and sexual orientation.

The identity of the buyers of Grindr remains unknown, though sources told Reuters one of the investors is…

