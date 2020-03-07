Iran is forcing gay men to undergo sex reassignment surgery or be executed

By
Gay Today
March 7, 2020Posted in: Events, Headlines, Health, Lifestyle, People, Politics, Religion, World

Well, this is terrifying. The government in Iran has begun forcing gay men to undergo sex reassignment surgery or risk being executed in an effort to cleanse the country of all homosexuality.

Being transgender became legal in Iran in 1987. Homosexuality, however, remains punishable by death. In an interview with the Sun, activist Shadi Amin explains that the Iranian government considers homosexuality a disease. Often, the “treatment” prescribed for the disease is changing a person’s sex.

“The government believes that if you are a gay man your soul is that of a woman and you should change your body.” Amin, who fled the country in 1983, explains. “They think this is a way to fight the existence of homosexual people because you change their body and you solve the problem.”

According to Amin, the government have been giving gay men a choice: have the surgery or face torture and execution.

She says that many men “would rather carry out mass surgeries than executions because they know the world is watching them.”

Human rights activist Peter Tatchell adds, “The ayatollah’s are seeking to eliminate homosexuality by pressuring or forcing gay men to undergo gender reassignment surgery to make them ‘women’.”

“Some gay men agree to become trans women to protect themselves from prosecution and execution when they have sex with men. They don’t want to be trans but fear being hanged if they don’t transition.”

According to the Iranian government, over 4,000 sex reassignment surgeries are conducted in the country every year….

Read full story, and more, from Source: Iran is forcing gay men to undergo sex reassignment surgery or be executed

Share

About Gay Today

Editor of Gay Today