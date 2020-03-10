Canada may soon have the world’s “most progressive and comprehensive” conversion therapy ban

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the Vancouver Pride Parade 2018 (Photo by: GoToVan – Wikimedia Commons)

The Canadian government has introduced legislation to ban conversion therapy across the country. Parliament is expected to approve the bill, making it the “most progressive and comprehensive” conversion therapy ban anywhere in the world.

The legislation would add five laws to Canada’s criminal code prohibiting anyone from advertising, profiting off of, or forcing any child or adult into any therapy that purports to change a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity. It would also prohibit sending someone out of the country to undergo such therapy.

The bill also defines conversion therapy as “socially harmful” because it spreads misinformation and stereotypes about sexual orientation and gender identity, specifically the idea that either one can be changed.

Canada’s Attorney General and Federal Justice Minister David Lametti said the proposed legislation won’t….

