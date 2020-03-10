RuPaul’s DragCon canceled over fears of coronavirus

The mothership of RuPaul‘s DragCon in Los Angeles has officially been called off over growing fears of the spread of COVID-19.

The event will not be postponed until later in the year. Rather, Drag Race fans will have to wait until 2021 to attend the event, or attend the New York iteration in September, assuming it goes off as planned.

DragCon LA was scheduled to take place May 1-3 at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

Drag Race put out this statement:

DragCon’s first priority is always the health and safety of everyone involved and we’ve been actively tracking the situation around the coronavirus. The situation in California (and the world) is….

