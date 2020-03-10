Trans man is fighting to not be called “mother” on his child’s birth certificate

By
Gay Today
March 10, 2020Posted in: Events, Headlines, Lifestyle, People, Politics, World

Freddy McConnell
Photo: Manuel Vazquez for “Seahorse”/Promotional image

Transgender journalist Freddy McConnell is fighting the U.K. government to be listed as the father on his child’s birth certificate.

McConnell – whose experience with pregnancy as a transgender man was the subject of the documentary Seahorse: The Dad Who Gave Birth – is now appealing a September 2019 High Court decision by the president of the court’s Family Division stating that McConnell has to be listed as the mother because he’s the one who gave birth to the child.

Though McConnell began testosterone treatments in April 2013 and had a chest reshaping surgery in 2016, he stopped hormones in order to get pregnant using a sperm donor.

According to The Guardian, the laws around McConnell’s pregnancy created some of his current legal dilemma….

