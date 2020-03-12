After dining with Trump, Brazil’s antigay president Jair Bolsonaro might have coronavirus

By
Gay Today
March 12, 2020Posted in: Events, Headlines, Health, Lifestyle, People, Politics, World

Donald Trump hosted a dinner at Mar-a-Lago for Brazil’s super homophobic President Jair Bolsonaro on Saturday, where the two men shook hands and spent several hours sitting right next to each other at the table.

Now, Bolsonaro is being tested for COVID-19 after his press secretary, Fabio Wajngarten, who was also at the dinner, tested positive for the virus.

The dining engagement also included Jared and Ivanka, Rudy Giuliani, and Bolsonaro’s son Eduardo, among several others. And Mike Pence joined up with them later in the evening.

During a press briefing yesterday, Trump insisted he’s not worried about the possibility of having the “foreign virus” from China, even though he’s well over the age of 60 and has been in close contact with multiple people who are now being self-quarantined after being exposed to the virus.

Brazilian officials have…..

