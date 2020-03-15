Antigay preacher sued for selling fake coronavirus cure

By
Gay Today
March 15, 2020

For years, televangelist/convicted fraudster Jim Bakker, the former husband of Tammy Faye Bakker, has made his living by spewing homophobic vitriol and other nonsense to thousands of people every Sunday morning.

Recently, to supplement his income, the 80-year-old began promoting “Silver Solution,” a fake medicine that he claims can cure the coronavirus.

The FDA and the New York Attorney General’s Office just sent Bakker a cease and desist letter demanding he stop selling the snake oil.

And Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has filed a lawsuit against him seeking a restraining order and permanent injunction barring him from selling the $80 product.

The FDA has been quite clear that “no vaccines, pills, potions or other prescription or over-the-counter products treat or cure coronavirus disease.”

NPR reports:

