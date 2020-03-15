Ft. Lauderdale delays first ever Pride of the Americas over COVID-19

By
Gay Today
March 15, 2020Posted in: Entertainment, Events, Headlines, Health, Lifestyle, People

Pride of the Americas President Mike Moratell

In more annoying COVID-19 news, Pride Ft. Lauderdale, the organization responsible for Pride festivals in Ft. Lauderdale has announced that the first-ever Pride of the Americas has been postponed until the fall.

Pride of the Americas would have hosted an estimated 350,000 LGBTQ people from around the globe as a sort of International Pride. The event was scheduled for April 21-26 and included concerts, a fashion show, and the usual dance parties & street fairs. With concerns growing over the preparedness for a CoronaVirus outbreak, organizers have decided to postpone.

Related: LGBTQ people at heightened risk from coronavirus, warn advocacy groups

“This is….

Read full story, and more, from Source: Ft. Lauderdale delays first ever Pride of the Americas over COVID-19

Share

About Gay Today

Editor of Gay Today