8 queer facts you didn’t know about Disney

Gay Today
Disney Pride – Pride in London 2019
Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The Walt Disney Company has a complex relationship and history with the LGBTQ+ community, from flip-flopping on Florida’s Don’t Say Gay bill to hosting Gay Days at the parks to censoring queer stories from Pixar films.

But the queer Easter eggs in the movies are another story. These tidbits are the facts that you might not have known about the queer history of the House of Mouse.

1. The infamous villains and musclemen of the cartoon classics were animated by a gay man

The Polish-born Disney animator Andreas Deja, who was the supervising animator for some of the most infamous Disney villains, is openly gay. He took the lead on animation for Gaston in Beauty and the Beast, Jafar in Aladdin, Scar in The Lion King, Hercules in Hercules, King Triton in The Little Mermaid, Lilo in Lilo & Stitch, and others.

Disney villains like Scar and Jafar are infamously queer-coded with..

Read full story, and more, from Source: 8 queer facts you didn't know about Disney

