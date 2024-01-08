New Hampshire lawmakers pass anti-trans bills as 150 such bills are filed nationwide

2024 is already looking worse than 2023.

The Republican-led New Hampshire House of Representatives recently passed a bill to ban gender-affirming surgeries for minors. The bill is filled with right-wing talking points, and it’s expected to pass the state’s Republican-led Senate.

House Republicans also passed House Bill 396, which would require people to be sorted into sports competitions, public restrooms, and detainment facilities “based on biological sex” assigned at birth. It’s unclear whether Gov. Chris Sununu (R) will sign either bill into law. But the bills are just two of 125 anti-trans bills that have already been filed this year across the country, far surpassing the 50 bills filed at this time in 2023, according to journalist Erin Reed.

New Hampshire’s H.B. 619 (H.B. 619) would prohibit physicians from..

