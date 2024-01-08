Ron DeSantis says same-sex marriage will be used to “marginalize” Christians

Florida Gov. and 2024 GOP presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis (R) said that marriage equality will oppress Christians, even though it has been legal in all 50 states for almost nine years now and has not yet resulted in that oppression.

DeSantis was asked about his stance on marriage equality yesterday at CNN’s town hall event in Iowa, and he stopped well short of saying he supports it, saying instead, “I respect the Supreme Court’s decision.”

“We’ve abided by that in Florida even though our Constitution defines it as between a man and a woman,” he said proudly, as if the state had a choice in whether to follow the Supreme Court decision.

Then he ranted about how marriage equality will harm churches without ever explaining how.

“I think what we need to recognize is, you know, you are going to have people try to wield power against our religious institutions and try to..

