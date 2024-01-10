Gay restauranteur dies in husband’s arms in shocking New Orleans murder

Jacob Carter and Daniel Blagovich
Photo: GoFundMe

Police in New Orleans, Louisiana are looking for the murderer of gay business owner Jacob Carter. Carter was vacationing in the city with his husband when an unknown gunman shot him once and fled, leaving Carter dead at the scene around 1:30 a.m. on Friday, January 5.

“He died in my arms,” Daniel Blagovich, Carter’s husband and business partner, told The News Tribune. The two founded their business — Howdy Bagel in Tacoma, Washington — at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Tribune said it was “a proudly queer company,” and local queer business owners called the shop “a safe haven where acceptance, love, and joy thrives.”

As part of the couple’s visit to New Orleans, they met with Jeff Hinson and Breanne Kostyk, the owners of New Orleans’ Flour Moon Bagels, to discuss their business experiences. Blagovich and Carter often worked 60 to 80 hours a week at their business and looked forward to their Louisiana vacation.

“Just after they landed, they sent us a message about how charming our city is. You could hear the excitement they had about discovering this town, which makes it even more saddening,” Hinson told the aforementioned publication. “For the city to take them is unacceptable.”

Before opening Howdy Bagel, Carter had done..

Read full story, and more, from Source: Gay restauranteur dies in husband's arms in shocking New Orleans murder

