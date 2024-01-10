Trans youth & their families sue Louisiana over its trans health care ban

Five trans youth and their families have joined a group of LGBTQ+ advocacy organizations in suing the state of Louisiana over its gender-affirming care ban.

The ban took effect on January 1st after the state legislature overrode a veto by former Gov. John Bel Edwards (D).

H.B. 648 bans doctors and nurses from providing safe and medically necessary gender-affirming care like puberty blockers and hormone therapy to transgender youth. It prevents trans youth from receiving both gender-affirming medications and surgery (though surgery is almost never performed on trans youth). It would also punish doctors for providing this care by taking away their licenses for at least two years.

The lawsuit alleges the bill violates parents’ rights to make health care decisions for their children, according to a press release from Lambda Legal. It also claims the law violates..

