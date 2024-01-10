Trump allowed doctors to deny care to LGBTQ+ patients. Biden just eliminated the possibility.

One of former president Donald Trump’s most dangerous and anti-LGBTQ+ rules was blocked by federal court for years, but now it has been officially eliminated and replaced by the Biden administration.

The rule would allowed doctors and other medical professionals to refuse to treat patients for religious reasons. Pregnant women and the LGBTQ+ community were the targets of the rule.

The workers who could claim a religious exemption to do their jobs included doctors, nurses, pharmacists, billing staff, receptionists, and emergency responders.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) issued a final rule yesterday that..

