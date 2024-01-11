France gets its first gay prime minister with Gabriel Attal

Gabriel Attal

Education Minister Gabriel Attal has just been appointed prime minister of France, the first out gay man and LGBTQ+ person to be named to the position. At age 34, he will also be the country’s youngest prime minister in its Fifth Republic.

“I know I can count on your energy and your commitment to get my plan for [civic and economic] rearmament and revitalization that I announced,” President Emmanuel Macron posted on X after appointing Attal to the position.

The prime minister is the second-highest office in the country after the president. The prime minister is the head of government and can propose ministers as well as bills before the National Assembly.

Originally a member of the center-left Socialist Party, Attal was elected to the French National Assembly in 2017, the same year that..

