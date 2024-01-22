Lauren Boebert & other conservatives rage at Pete Buttigieg over FAA policy promoting diversity

U.S. Congresswoman Lauren Boebert speaking with attendees at the 2022 AmericaFest at the Phoenix Convention Center in Phoenix, Arizona.
Photo: Gage Skidmore – Wikimedia Commons

Conservatives are angry that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has been, for at least a decade, trying to expand the diversity of its workforce, and they’re blaming gay Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

A terrifying video of a door blowing off Alaska Airlines flight 1282 went viral earlier this month. No one died, but the Boeing 737 Max 9 was forced to return to the airport and make an emergency landing. Some loose bolts around doors were found when other planes of the same type were later inspected.

While flying today is safer than at any time in the past and much safer than traveling by car, freak accidents like this still happen. And they can still be used to gin up anger at minorities, disabled people, women, and LGBTQ+ people.

“The FAA is the latest victim of the radical [diversity, equity, and inclusion] agenda,” Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) wrote on social media this week. “Instead of prioritizing the most qualified candidates, the FAA will now look for individuals with ‘severe intellectual disabilities.’ How can anyone feel safe flying when the people responsible for their safety are..

