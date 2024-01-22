Massachusetts Senate unanimously passes bill to repeal sodomy ban & anti-trans laws

By
Gay Today
January 22, 2024

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey (D)
While many state legislatures across the country are scrambling to pass anti-LGBTQ+ legislation this year, Massachusetts is going in the other direction.

The state’s senate passed a bill yesterday — unanimously, as in, even the chamber’s Republicans voted for it — that repeals the state’s ban on gay sex as well as a law known as the “walking while trans” law.

“I’m just really happy that it passed. And I hope that it will pass seamlessly in the house. There’s absolutely no reason for it not to pass,” Tanya Neslusan of MassEquality told the Washington Blade.

The state’s criminal code bans “the abominable and detestable crime against nature” and “unnatural and lascivious acts with another person.” The state senate bill repeals the “crimes against nature” law entirely and says that the part about “unnatural and lascivious acts” refers only to..

