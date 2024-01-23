Texas faces United Nations petition to investigate anti-LGBTQ+ laws

Gay Today
Several LGBTQ+ advocacy groups have filed a petition with the United Nations claiming that the state of Texas has violated international human rights law with its passage of seven anti-LGBTQ+ laws last year.

A letter of allegation – signed by GLAAD, the ACLU of Texas, Equality Texas, the Human Rights Campaign, and the University of Texas at Austin School of Law Human Rights Clinic – was submitted to 17 independent experts, working groups, and special rapporteurs at the U.N. The letter describes the actions taken by state officials last year that were hostile to the human rights of LGBTQ+ people.

“In 2023, the Texas Legislature targeted the LGBTQIA+ community through hostile laws that have disrupted (or will disrupt) the ability of LGBTQIA+ persons to effectuate their rights,” the letter states. “Taken individually, the seven pieces of legislation discussed in this submission will..

