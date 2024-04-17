Arizona’s revived abortion law is a stark reminder that marriage equality is no longer safe

With anti-marriage equality laws still on the books in dozens of states, a Supreme Court decision to overturn Obergefell would be catastrophic.

The White House lit with the LGBT rainbow flag in celebration of the passing of same-sex marriage, 26 June 2015
Photo: Wikimedia Commons

When the Arizona Supreme Court reinstituted an anti-abortion law passed in 1864, the response was shock.

How could a law from before Arizona was even a state suddenly control the lives of women? The short answer: Because the court was controlled by Republicans with an agenda made possible by the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in 2022.

The longer answer is that lots of laws are on the books collecting dust even though they have been invalidated by the courts or superseded by other laws. No one got around to repealing them. They are a bit like old wallpaper that someone just slaps paneling over and forgets about over time.

Unfortunately, the Arizona case is a reminder that it’s not just abortion laws that can suddenly come back to life. A majority of states have anti-marriage equality laws on the books from 20+ years ago…

