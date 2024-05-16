A county spent $1.2 million in legal fees to deny a trans employee health care. They just lost.

By
Gay Today
May 16, 2024Posted in: Headlines, Health, Lifestyle, People, Politics

Sgt. Anna Lange
Photo: Screenshot/Houston County 911

A federal appeals court sided with a transgender deputy who was denied equal medical care when the Houston County, Georgia Sheriff’s Office refused to cover her gender-affirming care under their health insurance. This comes after the county spent $1.2 dollars in legal fees to avoid paying for the deputy’s $10,000 surgery.

Represented by the Transgender Legal Defense and Education Fund (TLDEF), Sgt. Anna Lange began her lawsuit back in 2019 after her employer denied her gender-affirming care, despite having worked for the Sheriff’s Office since 2006.

“Today’s victory is a win not just for me, but for all transgender Southerners who deserve equal access to life-saving transition-related care,” said Lange in a TLDEF press release.

“I have proudly served my community for decades and it has been deeply painful to have the county fight tooth and nail, redirecting valuable resources toward denying me basic health care — health care that the courts and a jury of my peers have already agreed I deserve. I’m pleased to see that yet another court has deemed those efforts to be unfair and illegal.”

In 2022, a federal judge of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Georgia ruled that Lange…

Read full story, and more, from Source: A county spent $1.2 million in legal fees to deny a trans employee health care. They just lost.

Share

About Gay Today

Editor of Gay Today