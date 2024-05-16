A school banned all books with LGBTQ+ parents. Now people are fighting back.

Two advocacy groups have filed complaints with the federal government over a North Carolina school system’s decision to ban all books with gay parents and characters questioning their gender from both classrooms and libraries.

PFLAG Southern Pines and Public School Advocates filed their complaint against Moore County Schools with the Department of Education’s (DOE) Office of Civil Rights this week, according to WRAL NewsThe complaint reportedly alleged the removal of the books led to a “hostile educational environment.”

The school’s decision was fueled by North Carolina’s controversial S.B. 49, also known as the “Parent’s Bill of Rights.”

The legislation bans instruction on “gender identity, sexual activity, or sexuality” in kindergarten through fourth grade. It also requires school officials to notify parents if a student…

