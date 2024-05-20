New Hampshire Republicans pass 3 anti-trans bills in one day

Governor Chris Sununu.
Photo: Wikipedia

The state legislature of New Hampshire passed three different bills attacking transgender equality this past Thursday. The bills will now head to Republican Gov. Chris Sununu’s desk.

The bills include H.B. 1205 and H.B. 1312, which passed the New Hampshire Senate along party lines. H.B. 1205 bans girls from participating on school sports teams matching their gender, starting in fifth grade. All girls will be required to submit a birth certificate or “other evidence” of their sex assigned at birth, which the LGBTQ+ organization GLAD says could include a genital inspection. The bill also allows parents to sue their school, the opposing school, the state board that governs school sports, and the state if they believe that a transgender student was allowed to play sports.

Parent Sarah Huckman testified against the bill on behalf of her daughter, who is transgender.

“She’s a very social, gregarious person, and sports was absolutely one of the best things for her for her mental well-being,” Huckman said. She added that her daughter participates in cross-country, Nordic skiing, and track and has been accepted by the other girls on her teams.

She’s now worried that her daughter’s well-being will be put at risk by H.B. 1205.

H.B. 1312 requires schools to provide…

