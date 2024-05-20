Pope Francis slams “closed up, dogmatic” anti-LGBTQ+ conservatives

Pope Francis
Pope Francis slammed U.S. religious conservatives who oppose his rule allowing priests to bless same-sex couples.

“[A] conservative is one who clings to something and does not want to see beyond that,” the 87-year-old worldwide Catholic leader said in a 60 Minutes interview aired last Sunday. “It is a suicidal attitude, because one thing is to take tradition into account, to consider situations from the past, but quite another is to be closed up inside a dogmatic box.”

Elsewhere in the interview, he called homosexuality “a human fact” and clarified his December 2023 announcement saying that Roman Catholic priests can bless same-sex couples, though not in a way that makes it seem like the church approves of same-sex marriage.

“What I allowed was not to bless the union. That cannot be done because…

