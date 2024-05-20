State Department warns of terrorist attacks during Pride Month following ISIS threats

The Space Coast Pride Parade kicked off Pridefest 2023 in downtown Melbourne
Photo: MALCOLM DENEMARK/FLORIDA TODAY / USA TODAY NETWORK

The State Department issued a worldwide security alert last Friday, citing threats made by ISIS against Pride events in Europe. This follows a similar warning last week issued by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the FBI.

“Due to the potential for terrorist attacks, demonstrations, or violent actions against U.S. citizens and interests, the Department of State advises U.S. citizens overseas to exercise increased caution,” the State Department warning says. “The Department of State is aware of the increased potential for foreign terrorist organization-inspired violence against LGBTQI+ persons and events.”

The warning tells U.S. citizens to “Stay alert” during Pride events and in LGBTQ+ spaces, follow the State Department on social media, and enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program to get alerts.

CBS News reports that three sources said that the warning comes after ISIS made threats against Pride events in Europe. Two of the sources said that ISIS has also threatened Pride events in the U.S. this year.

“Since January 2024, ISIS has successfully conducted…

