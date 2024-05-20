U.K. forces Google to remove websites selling gender-affirming medications

By
Gay Today
May 20, 2024Posted in: Headlines, Health, Lifestyle, People, Politics, World

Londo Pride
Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The United Kingdom is continuing its attempt to make gender-affirming healthcare less accessible for transgender people by forcing Google’s search engine to remove any regional search results for two pharmaceutical websites that sell hormones without requiring a prescription. An operator of one of the sites said that Google was “not obligated” to remove it from its search listings, but Google said the removal was “guided by local law.”

Now, trans people in the U.K. will have to endure long waiting lists and high prices to get hormones through the government’s official National Health Service (NHS). The NHS has been reducing its services for trans people after the recent release of

Read full story, and more, from Source: U.K. forces Google to remove websites selling gender-affirming medications

Share

About Gay Today

Editor of Gay Today