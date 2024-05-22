Conservatives are freaking out because they learned that some animals are gay

A new animal documentary from NBC-Universal’s streaming platform Peacock is exploding the myth that there’s a heterosexual male-female Noah’s Ark binary ordering our sexuality.

The Queer Planet doc is also exploding heads on the far-right for its portrayal of same-sex animal relationships and creatures that transition from one sex to another.

It’s “Satanic,” according to one X user.

Narrated by gay favorite Andrew Rannells (an actor who starred in Girls and The Band Played On), the first-of-its-kind nature series is set to explore “the rich diversity of animal sexuality — from flamboyant flamingos to pansexual primates, sex-changing clownfish to multi-gendered mushrooms and everything in between,” according to the show’s tagline.

“This documentary looks at extraordinary creatures, witnesses amazing behaviors, and introduces the scientists…

