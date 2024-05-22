Donald Trump could nominate anti-LGBTQ+ zealot Ken Paxton as attorney general

Gay Today
May 22, 2024Posted in: Headlines, Lifestyle, People, Politics

Donald Trump greets Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton in 2019
Photo: JAY JANNER / USA TODAY NETWORK via IMAGN

Former President Donald Trump has said that, if he wins the 2024 presidential election, he would consider nominating the anti-LGBTQ+Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton for U.S. attorney general. Paxton is a Trump loyalist who aided Trump’s baseless attempts to overturn his loss in the 2020 presidential election.

“I would, actually,” Trump said last Saturday when a KDFW-TV reporter asked if he’d consider Paxton for the job. “He’s very, very talented. I mean, we have a lot of people that want that one and will be very good at it. But he’s a very talented guy.”

Paxton spoke at Trump’s January 6, 2021 “Stop the Steal” rally, which later turned into an attempted coup at the Capitol that injured over 112 police officers and resulted in…

Paxton spoke at Trump's January 6, 2021 "Stop the Steal" rally, which later turned into an attempted coup at the Capitol that injured over 112 police officers and resulted in…

