GOP Congressional staffer’s temper tantrum over pronouns sparks Ethics complaint

First trans solidarity rally and march, Washington, DC USA – 17 May 2015
Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Matthew Donnellan, chief of staff to Rep. Carol Miller (R-WV), is the subject of a complaint with the House Ethics Committee over an email he sent which includes strong anti-trans language.

Donnellan became enraged when the employee sent an email that included his pronouns, reports The Washington Blade, which viewed the email exchange.

“As a father, it is disgusting that anyone would ever tell my son or daughter that something is wrong with them and they should take sterilizing hormones or have surgery to cut off their genitals,” he responded to an email from a federal employee who had their pronouns in their signature.

“The fact that you support that ideology by putting pronouns in your signature is awful,” he added. “You’re disgusting and should be ashamed of yourself. Don’t email me or anyone from my office ever again.”

Donnellan stood by his screed when asked about it by The Blade: “No one is ‘born in the wrong body,’ and it’s horrific to…

