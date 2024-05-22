Rudy Giuliani tried to escape justice. This lesbian lawyer used his social media posts to nab him.

Giuliani taunted AG Kris Mayes on social media. Oops.

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes reflects on her first year in office on Dec. 13, 2023.
Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes served Rudy Giuliani with his indictment papers after tracking him down through livestreams and social media posts he shared publicly, according to an interview with CNN’s Kaitlan Collins.

Served on his 80th birthday, Giuliani shared public photographs and livestreams of his birthday party in Palm Beach, Florida. This led Arizona officials to be able to track him down just as he was leaving his party.

“We found him through his livestreams. He’s not that hard to find,” said Mayes in the interview, explaining how Arizona officials were able to serve Giuliani with an indictment on charges related to…

