State GOP says parents should pull kids out of public schools because they’ll trans kids

Heidi Ganahl
The Colorado Republican Party has told all of its members to remove their children from public school or otherwise educators will turn their kids transgender.

“All Colorado parents should be aiming to remove their kids from public education,” read the email, written by Darcy Schoening, director of special initiatives for the Colorado GOP, KUSA reported. “If your child decides he identifies as a girl because he is angry with you, or all of his friends are doing it, the Colorado government will actively encourage his new fetish by allowing him to identify as ‘she,’ ‘they,’ or whatever nonsensical terms your son’s teachers and peers may dream up.”

Trans identities aren’t a “fetish” nor are they adapted because of peer or parental pressure (a concept called “social contagion” that has been debunked by studies).

Shoeing is also a former leader of the El Paso County, Colorado chapter of Moms for Liberty, a so-called “parents’ rights” group that has been labeled as an anti-LGBTQ+ extremist group by the Southern Poverty Law Center.

