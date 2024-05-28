GOP “library porn” law forces small rural library to go adults only

By
Gay Today
May 28, 2024Posted in: Book Nook, Headlines, Lifestyle, People, Politics

While most people have fond memories of attending story hours, programming, or exploring the shelves at their local libraries, Donnelly, Idaho, is transitioning to something entirely different: an adults-only library.

The change is because of H.B. 710, or the “library porn bill,” which says that anyone can use the library if a child is exposed to mature or age-inappropriate material, and such material must be moved into an “adults-only” section away from children.

H.B. 710 says that “obscene content” will be “Judged by the average person, applying contemporary community standards.”

The bill also seems to target queer people. According to Boise State Public Radio, many of the books supporters of the bill cite as examples of inappropriate material have LGBTQ+ themes or are used for sex education.

Opponents of the bill, which passed last month, said that it could prove onerous on smaller libraries, but supporters of the bill brushed off those arguments. But Donnelly Library says that it’s just too small to have an “adult only” section with enough separation from the kids’ section

“Donnelly Library is only 1024 sq. ft. Our size prohibits us from separating our ‘grown up’ books to be out of the accessible range of children. In order to comply with the legislation…

Read full story, and more, from Source: GOP “library porn” law forces small rural library to go adults only

Share

About Gay Today

Editor of Gay Today