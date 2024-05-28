Kristi Noem forces university employees to drop pronouns & tribal affiliations from email signatures

Governor Kristi Noem speaking with attendees at the 2020 Student Action Summit
Photo: Gage Skidmore – Wikimedia Commons

Megan Red Shirt-Shaw and her husband, John Little, are University of South Dakota employees. They both have included their pronouns and their tribal affiliations in their email signatures for some time now. In Red Shirt-Shaw’s words, “The ability to share my tribal affiliation as well as gender pronouns signals that I am a person who values the lived experiences of others.”

In March, both Red Shirt-Shaw and Little were told via a written warning from the University of South Dakota to stop as it was a violation of a new policy that the South Dakota Board of Regents had implemented in December.

“I believe the exact wording was that I had ‘five days to correct the behavior.’ If my tribal affiliation and pronouns were not removed after the five days, then administrators would meet and make a decision whether I would be suspended (with or without pay) and/or immediately terminated,” Little said to the Associated Press.

It comes after Gov. Kristi Noem (R) instructed the Board of Regents to take action against “liberal ideologies” on college campuses, including…

