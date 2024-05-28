The Christian nationalists are flying their flag from the seats of government

By
Gay Today
May 28, 2024

President George W. Bush announces his nomination Monday, Oct. 31, 2005, of Philadelphia Appeals Court Judge Samuel A. Alito, Jr., for Associate Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court
Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Sailors used to communicate between ships by using flags. Christian nationalists do the same thing. Rather than being upfront about their desire to remake the U.S. into a right-wing Christian utopia, they like to use flags to do their talking for them.

Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito and House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) are shouting at us right now.

Alito’s love of flags is only coming to light now, but it dates back to the time of the January 6 insurrection. Shortly after that traitorous event, the justice and his wife flew the U.S. flag outside their house upside down. The upside-down flag was adopted by the right-wing, including many who stormed the Capitol, as a sign of their dissatisfaction with losing the election.

At the time the flag was flying, the Supreme Court was considering whether to hear a case involving the outcome of the election. Alito opted to hear the case, putting him in the minority.

In explaining that event, Alito blamed it on his wife and…

