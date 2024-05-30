Anti-LGBTQ+ Democrat claimed trans care is “Black genocide.” She just lost to a queer woman.

Texas Rep. Shawn Thierry, right, speaks to Rep. Raymond Peña ahead of a reading of Senate Bill 2 in the House Chamber at the Texas Capitol on Thursday, July 13, 2023.
Photo: Aaron E. Martinez / American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK

A Black queer Democratic Texas state House candidate Lauren Ashley Simmons has defeated Democratic state Rep. Shawn Thierry, a Black five-term incumbent who recently voted for an anti-LGBTQ+ book ban and a ban on gender-affirming care for transgender youth. The 36-year-old Simmons beat the 56-year-old Thierry 65%-35% in a Tuesday primary election and is likely to win her November general election since her district leans heavily Democrat.

Simmons announced her candidacy against Thierry after the latter’s anti-LGBTQ+ votes, stating, “Our current representative has lost her way and now votes with Greg Abbott and Republicans to take away our rights, destroy our public schools, and hurt our kids.”

Simmons was endorsed by several LGBTQ+ organizations — including Equality Texas, Victory Fund, and LPAC, a group that supports queer women and nonbinary candidates. She also received union endorsements from…

