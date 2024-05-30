Minnesota finally bans the LGBTQ+ panic defense

Last Friday, Minnesota passed H.F. 5216, a bill that bans the infamous LGBTQ+ panic defense, the LA Blade reports. The LGBTQ+ panic defense is when a defendant argues that they “panicked” when they learned that their victim was LGBTQ+ as an excuse for anti-LGBTQ+ violence.

Signed by Gov. Tim Walz (D) after making its way through the state’s House of Representatives and Senate, the panic defense ban is a small part of a larger omnibus bill relating to judicial funding and regulations. It will go into effect on August 1, 2024.

“Our community is still grieving and healing from the horrific violence that ended the life of our trans/two-spirit relative, Savannah Ryan Williams and her family deserves justice,” said state Rep. Biron Curran (D) in a statement.

“It is far past time to ban the LGBTQ+ panic defense, which allows criminals to exploit a temporary emotional state to excuse heinous acts. True justice demands accountability, and this bill…

