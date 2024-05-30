Most of the books conservatives are trying to ban in Tennessee are LGBTQ+

Gay Today
The Tennesse Equality Project, an LGBTQ+ advocacy group, released a report titled “Book Censorship in Tennessee” that examines the subjects and authorship behind challenged books in Tennessee. The report found that seven out of nine of the most challenged book have queer themes or were written by an LGBTQ+ author.

“Book challenges most likely to succeed include LGBTQ+ content, themes on race and social issues are second most common, then third is content with both race and LGBTQ+ themes,” the report stated.

Aly Chapman undertook hours and hours of research when writing the report, poring over hundreds of documents, interviewing advocates in Tennessee counties with the most book challenges, and watching over 50 hours of school board and local municipality readings.

The report found that…

