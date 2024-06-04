FDA told to relax tissue donation restrictions for queer men

A 3D medical animation still shot depicting cornea, iris, lens, retina & choroid.
Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Alexander “AJ” Betts Jr. loved showtunes and helping people, according to his mother, Sheryl J. Moore. When AJ was bullied at school for his sexuality, his mother told him to ignore the bigots.

“The kids in show choir had told him he’s going to hell for being gay, and he might as well just kill himself to save himself the time,” Moore said. In July 2013, AJ died by suicide. When AJ got his driver’s license he was excited to be an organ donor, and most of his organs were donated, prolonging the life of seven people.

However, AJ’s eyes could not be donated because AJ was gay. As Moore answered questions from the Iowa Donor Network, one of them inquired about AJ’s sexuality.

“I remember very vividly saying to them…

Editor’s note: This article mentions suicide. If you need to talk to someone now, call the Trans Lifeline at 1-877-565-8860. It’s staffed by trans people, for trans people. The Trevor Project provides a safe, judgment-free place to talk for LGBTQ youth at 1-866-488-7386. You can also call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

