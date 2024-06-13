RuPaul raises $2 million for Drag Defense Fund with ACLU

With LGBTQ+ rights under fire across the U.S. and around the world, RuPaul of Drag Race fame is following her own prescription for fighting back: “You better work!”

Since starting the Drag Defense Fund in April 2023, the drag icon and her popular television franchise have raised over $2 million in partnership with the American Civil Liberties Union, Drag Race producer World of Wonder, and MTV.

Over 500 bills in the last year alone were introduced to roll back LGBTQ+ rights, including bans on drag performance in states like Tennessee and Kentucky, inspiring both boycotts and performances that dared state officials to enforce the draconian laws aimed at drag artists.

“Drag has a long history in the queer community as not only a source of joy and creativity but as a source of power,” Joshua Block, senior staff attorney for the ACLU’s LGBTQ and HIV Project, said in a statement.

“Thanks to the hard work and promotion of MTV, World of Wonder, and the queens of Drag Race, the Drag Defense Fund continues to…

