Hate pastor claims schools have restroom litter boxes for students who identify as cats

By
Gay Today
June 14, 2024Posted in: Headlines, Health, Lifestyle, People, Politics, Religion

Hank Kunneman
Photo: X video screenshot

A Christian nationalist pastor and self-proclaimed “prophet” is spreading the lie that schools are putting litterboxes in bathrooms because “mentally disturbed, demonically possessed” students are identifying as cats. The claim has been repeatedly refuted by school districts and journalists, but right-wingers continue to repeat it as a way to vilify schools with transgender-inclusive policies.

“I have never seen the level of evil that we have today,” said Hank Kunneman — senior pastor of Lord of Hosts Church in Omaha, Nebraska — in a recent sermon. “It’s darkness and it’s gross darkness. Come on. Have you ever seen something so gross, like putting a litter box in the school bathroom because you’re a cat? No, you’re not. You’re mentally disturbed, demonically possessed or oppressed, and you need to get the devil cast out of you.”

“And the goofball administrations need a deliverance session,” he continued. “If 45 [former President Donald Trump] comes back, we need to put deliverance rooms in every single school. March the teachers, come on, come on. School board march through here. Where am I going? Well, you’re about to find out. Here’s the bag. What’s that bag? Because every one of your liberal demons and rhinoceros devils are going to come out.”

Various conservatives have repeated lies about schools…

