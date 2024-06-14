Sarah McBride will soon make history as the out first transgender congresswoman

She’ll be the youngest person to represent Delaware since Joe Biden was elected to the Senate.

State Sen. Sarah McBride
The last remaining challenger to Delaware State Sen. Sarah McBride (D) in her race for the state’s lone U.S. House seat dropped out this week, clearing the way for McBride to become the first out transgender person elected to Congress.

McBride, 33, would also be the youngest person elected to represent Delaware in Washington since Joe Biden joined the U.S. Senate in 1973 at age 30.

Eugene Young, Delaware’s former State Housing Authority director, exited the race Wednesday with an email to supporters. His departure didn’t come with a specific reason or an endorsement for McBride.

With the field cleared, and no Republican challenger so far in the heavily Democratic state, McBride is almost assured…

