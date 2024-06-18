Karine Jean-Pierre slams Republicans’ anti-trans attacks during Pride

Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre holds a press briefing, Friday, November 5, 2021, in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House.
Photo: Official White House Photo by Cameron Smith

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, the first out lesbian to hold the position, discussed President Joe Biden’s and Vice President Kamala Harris’ support for the LGBTQ+ community, and pushed back against Republican attempts to curb rights for gay, bisexual, and transgender Americans during Monday’s press conference.

“This month, we’ll continue to celebrate courageous LGBTQI+ people and take pride in the example they set for our nation and around the world,” Jean-Pierre said.

“In recognition of Pride Month, the Biden-Harris administration joins Americans across the country to celebrate the extraordinary courage and contributions of the LGBTQI+ community,” Jean-Pierre added. “This month is a time to reflect on the progress we have made in pursuit of equality, justice, and inclusion, and it’s time to recommit ourselves to do more to support LGBTQI+ rights at home and around the world.”

