Rep. Robert Garcia urges FBI & DHS to protect LGBTQ+ people from anti-Pride extremists

By
Gay Today
June 18, 2024Posted in: Events, Headlines, Health, Lifestyle, People, Politics
The letter highlights “grave concern” about Pulse-style attacks.

Rep. Robert Garcia
Photo: Long Beach California Mayor’s Office

Out gay Rep. Robert Garcia (D-Calif) has sent a letter to federal officials asking them to help protect LGBTQ+ people from violence during Pride month.

In a letter sent to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, and Director of the FBI Christopher Wray, Garcia expressed “grave concern” in light of FBI and DHS warnings of “foreign terrorist organizations’’ posing a risk to queer people during June.

“Over the last several weeks, your respective agencies and departments have issued stark warnings and travel advisories to the public over potential threats from Foreign Terrorist Organizations (FTO) and their supporters during this year’s Pride Month,” Garcia wrote.

“I understand that these steps have come after deeply concerning increases in anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric, calls for targeted violence, and foiled violent plots,” Garcia added

Garcia didn’t address criticism of the agencies’ warning, namely that it risks…

Read full story, and more, from Source: Rep. Robert Garcia urges FBI & DHS to protect LGBTQ+ people from anti-Pride extremists

Share

About Gay Today

Editor of Gay Today