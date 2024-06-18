Thailand makes history as the first Southeastern Asian country likely to legalize gay marriage

Bangkok Pride 2022
Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Thailand’s Senate overwhelmingly approved a bill legalizing marriage equality, putting Thailand on the path to become the third country in Asia and the first in Southeastern Asia to legalize the practice.

Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin celebrated the victory on X, writing, “I am proud of the collective effort of all stakeholders which reiterates the power of ‘unity in diversity’ of the Thai society.”

Thavisin is a member of the populist Pheu Thai Party, known to be progressive on social issues but more akin to U.S. Democrats on economic policies.

