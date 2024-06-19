Evangelicals oppose IVF & hate LGBTQ+ people because of this one strange belief

This image shows Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection, the most commonly used IVF technique.
Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The decision by the Southern Baptist Convention (SBC) to oppose in-vitro fertilization (IVF) may seem like folly. After all, many evangelicals have turned to IVF to have children when they are otherwise unable to conceive. Emboldened by their success with overturning Roe v. Wade, the activists are looking to push the envelope even further, with the goal of establishing embryos as people with full protection under the law.

Much of the focus on opposition to IVF has been on the process itself. As many as 20 eggs are extracted from the woman, in hopes that about 12 will prove good candidates for eventual implantation. The eggs are then fertilized and frozen. One is selected to be fertilized, and the rest remain frozen. If the implantation works, the frozen embryos, which consist of just 100 to 200 cells, may be destroyed or saved for future use.

The destruction of the embryos is tantamount to abortion in the eyes of hard-core activists. But many of those activists have another objection that has much broader implications…

